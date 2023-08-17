17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Down 0.6%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 9,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 90,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
17 Education & Technology Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.
