17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Down 0.6%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 9,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 90,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

17 Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.