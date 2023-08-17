161,252 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,522,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.