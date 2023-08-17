13,900 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $551.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

