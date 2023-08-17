12,500 Shares in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,701 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after buying an additional 342,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,560,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after buying an additional 187,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.40. 154,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.40. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDW. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDW

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 48,200 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,234,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,752,773. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti bought 48,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,234,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,752,773. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 167,033 shares of company stock worth $10,431,595. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.