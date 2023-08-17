10,052 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $277.27. 404,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.77 and a 200-day moving average of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

