Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Reduced by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises 6.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $147,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.92. The company had a trading volume of 169,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,267. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

