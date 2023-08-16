ZClassic Market Cap Tops $484,341.14 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $484,341.14 and $121.86 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00093655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00048824 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00026961 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

