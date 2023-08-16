Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.52

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.66 ($0.07). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 5.89 ($0.07), with a volume of 300,368 shares traded.

Zanaga Iron Ore Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.50. The company has a market cap of £31.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

See Also

