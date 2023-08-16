Zacks Research Weighs in on eBay Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the e-commerce company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for eBay’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for eBay’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in eBay by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

