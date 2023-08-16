Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

