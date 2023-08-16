xSUSHI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $78,273.88 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

