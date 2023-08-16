X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.14. 22,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 52,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
