X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.14. 22,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 52,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

X Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X Financial

About X Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYF. State Street Corp grew its stake in X Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in X Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in X Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.