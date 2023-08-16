Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.75–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.19 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.75)-$(0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. 3,575,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,264. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

