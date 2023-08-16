WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.30 and last traded at $66.39. Approximately 394,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 535,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.
The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
