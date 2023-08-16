WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.30 and last traded at $66.39. Approximately 394,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 535,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRW. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

