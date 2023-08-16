Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 714 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.69. 228,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.