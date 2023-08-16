Wheels Up Experience Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,177 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 727% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of UP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,132,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,105. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

