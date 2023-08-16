Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 18th (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, August 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHLR. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

