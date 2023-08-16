WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,091,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.82. 21,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,239. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $502.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

