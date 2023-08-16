WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $99.58 Million

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market capitalization of $99.58 million and approximately $56,511.74 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WaykiChain Governance Coin

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

