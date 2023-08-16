Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,389 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 2.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $50,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,533,850. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

