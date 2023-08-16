Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 57883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Walker River Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

