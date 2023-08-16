Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,447,000 after buying an additional 106,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,292,000 after buying an additional 122,855 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.65.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

