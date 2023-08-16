VRES (VRS) Price Tops $0.0069

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

