VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Acquires $12,200.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,494,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,311.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
VolitionRx Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of VNRX stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 189,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,535. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.74.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNRX. StockNews.com raised VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
