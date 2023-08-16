VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Acquires $12,200.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,494,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,311.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VolitionRx Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VNRX stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 189,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,535. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 58.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 172,488 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNRX. StockNews.com raised VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Read Our Latest Report on VNRX

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.