Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0412 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $128,547.79 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,186.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00271577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.30 or 0.00789036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00530580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00057242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00118366 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,416,897 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

