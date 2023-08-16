Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 864 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 166.7% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $161.25.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.67.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
