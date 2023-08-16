Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 1,349 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises 4.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 3.89% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $551,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.82. 29,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,584. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $541.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

