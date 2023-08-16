Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.61 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $22.61 million and $517,131.15 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,487,437,152 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

