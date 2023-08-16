Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 266,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853,173 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 953,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0816 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

