Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.7% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.71. 1,085,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,869. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

