Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.18% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $767,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.98. 571,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,553. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

