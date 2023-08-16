Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 25.94 and last traded at 25.94. 8,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 10,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is 26.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

