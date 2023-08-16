Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 25.94 and last traded at 25.94. 8,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 10,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.12.
Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is 26.18.
Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
