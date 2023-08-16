Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5824 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VLYPO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. 15,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

