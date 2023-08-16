Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5824 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:VLYPO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. 15,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.67.
About Valley National Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.