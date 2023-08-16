Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $62,887.89 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Thomas H. Parker sold 55,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $62,887.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,523.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

URG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,165. The company has a market capitalization of $296.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 8.54. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on URG. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Segra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,882 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

