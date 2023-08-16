United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $10.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.87. 387,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.21.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

