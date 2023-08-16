United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.22. The company had a trading volume of 886,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

