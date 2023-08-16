Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.27 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $61.75 million and $1.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,207.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.52 or 0.00782391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00117083 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027607 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18028864 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $893,202.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

