Tyrone Graham Sells 1,041 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Tyrone Graham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $20,101.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,528 shares in the company, valued at $87,435.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 58,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,594. The company has a market cap of $566.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

