TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Issues Earnings Results

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. TSS had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.
TSS Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 60,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098. TSS has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.
About TSS
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TSS
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.