TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Issues Earnings Results

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. TSS had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS TSSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 60,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098. TSS has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

