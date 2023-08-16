TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Issues Earnings Results

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. TSS had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

TSS Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 60,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098. TSS has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Further Reading

Earnings History for TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

