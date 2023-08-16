TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78. 274 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

