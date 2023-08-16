Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Director Neal J. Keating Acquires 10,000 Shares

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TGI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 1,158,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,386. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $543.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.59. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Triumph Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

