Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRIB stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

