Tredje AP fonden Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.