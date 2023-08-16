Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Shares Down 0.3%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO)'s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.68. 4,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (TWIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks current income across a broad range of domestic assets, including dividend paying stocks, preferred securities, high yield bonds, and REITs. The actively managed fund has a great deal of leeway in terms of individual security selection and duration.

