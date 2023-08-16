Toncoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36.38 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00005131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and approximately $36.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.45910235 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $42,643,758.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

