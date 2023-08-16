Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TMO traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.95. The company had a trading volume of 322,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.