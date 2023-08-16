Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 526,500 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 526,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Flex worth $23,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,506,000 after acquiring an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,446,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,115,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 414,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 746,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $20,686,303. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

