Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 10,515 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,442,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $37,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $819,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,303. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

