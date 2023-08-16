Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $17.93 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after purchasing an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $456.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.