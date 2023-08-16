Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,017 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $47,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.01. 1,822,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average is $126.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

